Google has banned eight Tory ads since the election campaign began

IT'S BEEN 11 DAYS since Google said it'd be looking out for whoppers in political advertising in the upcoming UK election. Since then, the search giant has found time to ban no fewer than eight adverts from the party that's been governing the UK for the past decade - as first spotted by The Independent.

Now before leaving a comment asking "what about Labour/the Lib Dems/the SNP", you should consult this handy list of the total ads banned from each party since dissolution on 6 November.

Conservatives: 8

Labour: 0

SNP: 0

Liberal Democrats: 0

Plaid Cymru: 0

The Green Party: 0

The Brexit Party: 0

Ukip: 0

The DUP: 0

Sinn Fein: 0

Or to put it in pie chart form:

Truly, the Lib Dems "can't win here".

So why have the Conservatives been slapped on the virtual wrist? We don't know. Despite Google calling the section of its site a "transparency report" as soon as an advert is taken down, its copy is hidden from sight. It looks like this:

The explanation for this is just bizarre, frankly: "While we are able to review these ads for compliance with advertising policies, due to technical limitations, we are currently unable to display the content of the ad in the Transparency Report." Yes, this is a company that can make a drone deliver a burrito, but apparently can't display a bit of advertising copy. Go figure.

What we do know is that six of the eight problematic ads were taken down on 21 November, which is the same day the Labour manifesto was published, and the Conservatives were roundly condemned for pointing ads at a site called labourmanifesto.co.uk. But as you can see from the screenshot below, four other ads pointing that address were allowed to stand, and there's three more just out of reach of our screen grabbing tool too.

Of the adverts taken down, all were up for less than a day and were seen by fewer than 10,000 people each. On top of that, only three broke into the £50 to £500 ad spend category, so we're not talking huge numbers here.

But it's still not a good look for a party that's already struggling to explain why it rebranded its marketing arm as a fact-checking Twitter account during the first televised leadership debate and doctored footage of the shadow Brexit secretary to make it look like he was stumped by a question he in fact answered.

Still, we're sure they can be trusted on that whole "Get Brexit Done" pledge. µ