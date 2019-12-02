That fugly PS5 devkit has leaked again

IT MAY LOOK like somebody has cut a gingerbread man in half and lost the torso, but it seems the weird chunky 'V' design of the PS5 is correct. Or at least, it is for the devkit.

The picture above was shared on Twitter by someone called "The Drunk Cat", which certainly inspires confidence. When asked for a source, the soused feline responded that they came from a developer. "The devkits have been out there a while," he wrote. "This particular developer just didn't give a fu*k apparently." And no, the missing letter isn't "N".

Also in the picture: a very familiar-looking gamepad. It might be our imagination, but it looks a little fatter than the current DualShock pad, though they do say the camera adds ten pounds. So maybe it's just a regular PS4 pad for testing purposes.

For the record, we'd be very surprised if this v-shaped design ever found its way into your home, and we're pretty confident Sony's design team will apply industrial quantities of lipstick to this particular pig. There's form here, as one of the replies noted on Twitter: devkits often bear little resemblance to the consoles that end up as a neighbour to your Freeview box, soundbar and long-retired VHS player.

Dev kits don't always resemble the final shipping product, it's worth noting. pic.twitter.com/a8FoWtOUqP — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) November 30, 2019

...and here's a couple more:

Been meaning to get one of these some day if I ever find myself with more money than sense. pic.twitter.com/RdWqCxkACv — Robert Petersen (@Sonikku_a2) November 30, 2019

Sony has stated that the PS5 will eventually arrive in shops in the 2020 holiday season, and no, that doesn't refer to the May bank holiday weekend. So you're looking at a year before this - or something sleeker but with shared DNA - hits shelves. But if you were placing bets on when you'll get a first look at it, then 10 June wouldn't be a bad bet. That's halfway through the annual E3 festivities. µ