Protests and bank borks meddle with Black Friday retail nirvana

HIDEOUS HOLIDAY Black Friday is back and worse than ever this year.

But it's all a far cry from the days of brawls over cheap TVs in the supermarket. Today it's the technology infrastructure and fulfilment that wobbles under the strain, and although we haven't seen the legendary "Dogs of Amazon" yet today, there are still issues.

Most notably perhaps is that, once again this year, there are Amazon staff on strike over pay and conditions, on the busiest day of its year.

In Germany, workers at six distribution centres have walked out, with their union warning that they could not be bought at ‘knockdown' prices.

Meanwhile, in France, climate change protestors have targeted Amazon facilities, and even blocked lorries from going in and out. Protests also took place at Amazon's French HQ.

Amazon continues to defend its record, claiming that workers are well treated and happy. It also has a wide range of environmental initiatives.

Back in Blighty, things aren't much better. Natwest and RBS are both reporting that their systems are at fault, stopping users from getting into online banking or their mobile app. Business customers are also affected.

Customers have complained that being unable to access their money has left them unable to take full advantage of the range of discontinued tat currently being offered at knockdown prices.

Oh yeah, and pay bills.

RBS Group, which owns Royal Bank of Scotland, and Natwest, has said that it doesn't currently know what the problem is but has reassured customers that it is aiming to get them back online as soon as possible.

It reminds us that debit cards, credit cards, ATM, telephone and branch banking are all working as usual, so there are alternatives. Now all you've got to do is cast your mind back 4 years and see if you can still remember your telephone banking password. μ