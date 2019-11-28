Google Messages will soon verify businesses to block spam

THESE DAYS, BUSINESSES and the stubborn are the only people that use SMS in large numbers, which is why phone networks are so generous with unlimited text messages. Still, the former presents an opportunity for scammers, with spoofed numbers and phishing attempts an occupational hazard when you open the Messaging app.

The latest beta build of Google Messages looks to change that, with a new feature called "Verified SMS". When enabled, your handset will create a hash code based on both the business' and your phone number, and the message contents. These are then forwarded to Google, which checks the business' own code to figure out if the message is genuine or a cheeky SMS scammer.

If enabled, the message will have a verified icon to prove that the text message is indeed legitimate. If the codes don't match, Google doesn't go full-on Scooby-Doo in unmasking wrongdoers, merely telling you that the "message could not be verified." If your data connection is weak, you may be stuck with "verifying sender" or [point out that it's impossible. "Even if someone were able to read the authenticity code, they wouldn't be able to decode it, as they would need either your or the business' private key," Google writes on its support page. "This allows Google to confirm that the message content you receive was truly sent by a business without having access to the message content."

Currently, this seems to be in Messages beta version 5.3.075, and 9to5Google reports that it's only limited to a few regions at the moment, including the US, Poland and India. So you may have to wait sometime to know whether Domino's is really offering two-for-one pizzas.

Spoiler: it almost certainly is. They're always giving out two-for-one pizzas. µ