LAWYERS FOR Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have argued that her case should be conducted behind closed doors, for fear of interference by Donald Trump.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei was arrested by Canadian officials last year in relation to accusations of a breach of sanctions against Iran. She then proceeded to sue the Canadian Mounties, which is not a sentence you get to write very often.

With her trial fast approaching, Meng has appealed to US officials for privacy during hearings. Her main fear is that bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his role as ‘Himself' in the classic and not-at-all-biased documentary ‘Is Trump For Real?', will ‘muddy' things with his usual brand of unwelcome Tweets and general nonsense.

Trump was recently criticised across the House for tweeting abusively at a witness during his own impeachment hearings. That's likely to come up in this decision, we reckon.

Bloomberg reports that Meng's legal team will argue that televising proceedings "amplifies the risk that the President of the United States will once again intervene in the Respondent's case, or harbour resentments, that are both threatening and intimidating,".

Meng has already argued that her arrest was politically motivated, based in no small part on Trump's actions during US-China trade negotiations, which Huawei has become a political football of.

Her legal team adds that the level of scrutiny that Meng receives is "overwhelming", with her every move scrutinised and speculated and that this further strengthens the case for a private hearing.

Meng will appear in court on January 20th 2020, for the first round of hearings aimed at forcing her extradition to the US.

Father and founder of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, recently praised his daughter in an interview with CNN, commenting on her resilience during what he called her year of ‘suffering'. μ