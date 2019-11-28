Raspberry Pi 4 borks WiFi at 2160 x 1440 resolution

SOME BUGS are a nuisance and some are plain bizarre; case in point the Raspberry Pi 4 bug that borks the micro computer's WiFi if it's set to output at a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

The bug was flagged on various forums that chat about the Raspberry Pi, but has left a few people scratching their noggins.

"The WiFi problem looks like a bug. If I start with low resolution, the 2.4GHz network works nicely. If I go to 1920x1080 wlan0 either shows ‘not available' or so, or it shortly shows a neighbouring network labelled with a red ‘5G', depending on what I click at the top of the screen, but my 2.4GHz network is not recognized. With my router set to 5GHz (+2.4) it works," said one forum user.

Other users noted there are workarounds for the bug if folks insist on running at 1440p, though a simple fix is to lower the resolution.

However, the real mystery is what's causing the bug; some forum posters don't reckon it's a software bug but rather electromagnetic interference borking the WiFi frequencies.

Raspberry Pi boffin Enrico Zini did a deep dive into the bug and found that it could be reproduced in various fashions, from affecting both micro HDMI outputs on a Raspberry Pi 4 to affecting three different Raspberry Pi units, which would indicate the bug is far from a strange one-off affecting a handful of users.

The whole thing is pretty bloody odd, and there's been nothing from the Raspberry Pi Foundation to shed any light on what exactly is causing the bug.

No doubt fans and power users of the microcomputer will figure out the problem. But for the time being it's probably best to avoid resolutions about Full HD if you're planning a big bout of Rasberry Pi 4 jiggery-pokery. µ