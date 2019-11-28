Go master player decides to quit the game because AI is too good

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HAS KINDA RUINED the Chinese board game Go for human master player Lee Se-dol, who reckons AI cannot be defeated.

While this may seem like yet another case of someone bleating on about the rise of the robots and being sour about AI smarts, Lee Se-dol was actually the only player to defeat Google's DeepMind AlphaGo, an AI trained specifically to pwn human players at Go.

Lee Se-dol managed to beat AlphaGo one out of five games in 2016, a feat no other human managed to do. Despite this, he's decided to retire from playing pro Go noting that he won't ever truly be the best Go player in the world when AI can defeat him, even though he's an 18-time world champion.

"With the debut of AI in Go games, I've realized that I'm not at the top even if I become the number one through frantic efforts," he told South Korean news agency Yonhap. "Even if I become the number one, there is an entity that cannot be defeated."

While it was a landmark in AI development for AlphaGo to defeat Se-dol, the AI was trained using reinforcement learning, which basically gave it everything it needed to defeat human players. Go is considered more complex than chess, but given how AI systems can crunch loads of logical data at superhuman speeds, it's no wonder that AlphaGo developed the digital nous to beat humans players who only have their gooey grey matter to rely on.

There are now plenty of stories on how AI systems can beat humans in various games, so the declaration of AlphaGo's dominance is not exactly surprising,

But it does show how fast AI tech can advance. And while we doubt it'll be making us its pets anytime soon, more advanced AIs could mean better smart tech to help make everyday life for us flustered humans a little easier. µ