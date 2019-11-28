Twitter u-turns on account cull after complaints from relatives of the dead

TRIGGER-HAPPY social network, Twitter, has confirmed that it will put plans for a cull of dormant accounts on hold after a bevvy of complaints from Les Revenants.

The company had previously announced that it would be wiping all accounts which hadn't been accessed within six months.

On the face of it, it's a good move - it frees up handles that other people could make use of, and most importantly for Twitter, it ensures that people are regularly agreeing to the most up-to-date terms and conditions - and with GDPR around, that's pretty important to have a handle on.

What Twitter didn't bet on, however, was the thousands of accounts held by the since-deceased. Twitter has never had a "memorialisation" programme, such as Facebook has had for some time.

That means that unless you have the presence of mind to hand over your Twitter credentials before the bus hits you, your account goes into limbo.

It's human nature to like that sense of ‘freezing' things when we lose a loved one. Letting it stand as a memorial is a perfectly logical thing to do, and many may well have thought that, as Facebook had a policy, Twitter did too.

In a series of Tweets last night, Twitter admitted that it had misjudged the mood and that the cull was on ‘pause' indefinitely, whilst a process for memorialising accounts is formalised:

"Beyond complying with GDPR, we may broaden the enforcement of our inactivity policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service.

"We will communicate with all of you if we do," it added.

Twitter's problem here is going to be finding a way to implement the scheme when so much water has already gone under the bridge. Finding and preserving memorial accounts will inevitably have to be an opt-in service, and as such, we're likely to see even more complaints when the new policy hits, from relatives that didn't get the memo. μ