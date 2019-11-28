Valve calls time on the oddball Steam Controller

WE DON'T KNOW WHAT'S in the water at Valve HQ but it's certainly perking up the folks there, as not only have they been purging Steam games and revealing Half-Life: Alyx, they've also killed-off the Steam Controller.

The somewhat odd controller is now being sold for a mere $5 and Valve will not make it anymore, The Verge reported. So once the stock has sold out it's finito baby.

Originally intended as a controller to go alongside Steam Machines - PCs designed to run SteamOS and act as Steam takes on game consoles - and work with Steam's TV-centric Big Picture mode, the Steam Controller was rather different to the controllers were used to seeing with games consoles.

Rather than use a pair of analogue sticks, it instead used two touchpads, supposedly to act as both stick controls and simulate trackpad navigation, handy for Steam games that were designed to be PC-centric rather than multiplatform. A D-pad was built into the left-hand touchpad, while a single analogue stick sat below it.

It was truly something a bit different in the controller world. Yet in its first six months, Valve managed to sell 500,000 units, so it got the attention of a decent amount of people.

However, the reviews and longer-term reception of the Steam Controller weren't stellar. And the fact that we've not seen other peripheral makers and gaming hardware makers ape its design is telling.

Thus the end of life for the Steam Controller isn't a great surprise, though it's a tad sad to see an unusual device get sent to the knackers yard.

But Valve has bigger gaming fish to fry, as seen with its efforts with virtual reality tech and the upcoming release of the VR-centric Half-Life: Alyx.

We rather suspect Valve might put out some more VR hardware and interesting peripherals to go with say a redesign VR headset, potentially taking what it learned with the Steam Controller and applying it to VR peripherals.

Time and 2020 will tell what Valve does next. But for now, let us raise a glass to the Steam Controller; farewell brave and misunderstood peripheral. µ