Valve purges nearly 1,000 Steam games for abusing Steamworks

VALVE HAS PURGED nearly 1,000 games from Steam after it was deemed their publishers have been abusing the Steamworks.

PCGamesN first reported that Valve was dumping loads of games off Steam, with Reddit user 'thomasthelist' noting that the Steam Tracker site had recorded that hundreds of games were being scraped off Steam and freeing-up space on its storefront.

None of the games were big or Triple-A titles, with most appearing to be rather shrug-worthy indie games.

But interestingly, PC Gamer reported they all seem to have a link back to a Russian publisher called Dagestan Technology, which has a number of games under different company titles on Steam.

Valve told PC Gamer that there was more than one publisher involved in the game purging but didn't go into any specifics on why it was removing hundreds upon hundreds of games.

"We recently discovered a handful of partners that were abusing some Steamworks tools," Valve's statement said. "We emailed all the affected partners."

For those of you who don't know, Steamworks is a collection of tools and services that help game developers build their games and get the most out of selling their titles on Steam.

How the publishers then abused those tools, which have been used by legions of developers, is unclear. But Valve must have not been happy with what it saw.

Perhaps it was down to Dagestan Technology operating in a dodgy way on Steam. Or perhaps it was for a totally different abuse of Steamworks; we just don't know and Valve hasn't said much else on the subject.

The whole thing could also be related to bit of digital cleaning Valve has been doing to get the Steam storefront ready for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Or it could be purging odd games to open up space for it to debut Half-Life: Alyx in full gory come March 2020. µ