Intel reckons its 665p SSD will go faster for longer

INTEL HAS RELEASED the 665p SSD, claiming a boosted lifespan for QLC NAND storage.

For those of you who don't know, and we don't blame you, QLC stands for Quad Level Cell and basically layers storage in four bit NAND cells, basically leading to denser and faster and cheaper (per GB) NAND-based SSD storage.

This is all good stuff, but the read-write endurance of QLC NAND SSDs isn't known to be great when compared to TLC (Triple Level Cell) and SLC (Single Level Cell) drives. But Intel is claiming the 665p SSD will last up to 50 per cent longer than the 660p Delta, it's predecessor revealed in September.

Intel is clearly feeling confident in its development of QLC NAND SSDs to make such a claim. And this time around, Intel is using its 96-layer 3D QLC NAND in the 665p rather than the 64-layer 3D QLC NAND in the 660p Delta.

As for other improvements, Intel touted a boost of 11.1 per cent in sequential 128KB read speeds and a 69 per cent boost in sequential 128KB write speeds.

For consumer PCs using such an SSD, the speed boost over the previous generation isn't likely to be noticeable. But if you're new to QLC NAND SSDs, then it could be the one to go for.

As the moment only a 1TB version of the 665p is n offer, but a 2TB version is slated for next year. There's no word on pricing, but it's expected to sit around the $125 mark, so about £100.

This should mean the 660p Delta's price could drop, meaning you might be in for a bargain if you see it being flogged on the likes of Overclockers and other such PC part sites.

And that's about it. If you want more exciting Intel stuff, then check out the latest leaks around its upcoming Comet Lake desktop processors. µ