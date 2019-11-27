Xerox vows to take HP offer hostile as firm's refusal 'defies logic'

Xerox has once again threatened to take its bid for HP hostile

COPIER MAKER Xerox has once again threatened to go hostile in its bid for HP, saying it'll take its $33.5bn bid direct to shareholders.

Xerox CEO John Visentin said that HP's "refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic" in an open letter sent to the company on Tuesday.

He also moved to dispel concerns that Xerox would be unable to finance the transaction, saying the offer "does not contain a financing contingency" and "is neither 'highly conditional' nor 'uncertain' as you claim."

"Rather than engage with us in three weeks of customary mutual due diligence, HP continues to obfuscate and make misleading statements," Visentin huffed.

"While you may not appreciate our 'aggressive' tactics, we will not apologize for them. The most efficient way to prove out the scope of this opportunity with certainty is through mutual due diligence, which you continue to refuse, and we are obligated to require."

Xerox's strongly-worded letter comes in response to a letter from HP, in which the PC maker claimed there are "significant concerns about both the near-term health and long-term viability of your business."

"In particular, there continues to be uncertainty regarding Xerox's ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration and concerns regarding the prudence of the resulting outsized debt burden on the value of the combined company's stock even if the financing were obtained," HP said.

The two companies had been in talks for some time regarding a potential merger before Xerox went public earlier this month with a formal offer. HP, which is three times the size of Xerox and rejected the copier maker's bid, but added that it would explore a merger if Xerox provided due diligence information to HP.

Xerox isn't the only one pushing for a deal; Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who holds a 10.6 per cent stake in Xerox and a 4.24 per cent stake in HP, pushed for a merger of the two companies. µ