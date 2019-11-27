SALISBURY CATHEDRAL-ADMIDRAL COUNTRY Russia has been experimenting in the latest virtual reality (VR) technology, and that's no bull.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture and Food claims that research has proved that happier cows heifer positive effect on milk yield: "Examples of dairy farms from different countries show that in a calm atmosphere, the quantity, and sometimes the quality, of milk increases markedly," it explained.

So where better than RusMoloko farm in the Ramensky district of Moscow for a company called Milknews (we're not making this up) to try out (wait for it) VR Headsets for cows.

Yes, in the often Frisian conditions of the Russian countryside, cows are being equipped with VR headsets to give them a serene pastoral vista, rather than the reality of a half-ploughed up field next to a Russian motorway.

The scientists take a moment to Taurus through their workings: "During the first test, experts recorded a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the overall emotional mood of the herd. The impact of VR glasses on the milk production of cows will be shown by a further comprehensive study.

"While maintaining positive dynamics of observations, the developers intend to scale the project and modernise the domestic sphere of dairy production. "

The cows were also shown to have better vision in the red part of the spectrum after the trial, which is great news for all cows that want to become Uber drivers but are worried about coping with traffic lights.

The VR helmets are specially altered to suit the unique contours of the bovine bonce - you could say they have to be calfed into shape. But you probably shouldn't. It's not currently known if there's a cheeky "Cowstation" adult service carried on the VR headsets overnight.

It's thought the experiments cud lead to better milk yield, at a time when we can ill Hereford to waste our natural resources. In fact, it's estimated that this will be the largest amount of splashy, steamy stuff to come out of cows since a drunk captain floored the Isle of Wight ferry. μ