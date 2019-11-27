Twitter is mass-culling accounts with no activity

ELECTRONIC SULKING FORUM Twitter has announced an unprecedented cull of dormant accounts, as it frees up some tasty Twitter handles that you wish you'd thought of first.

The cull will apply to all accounts that haven't been accessed in over six months, as of 11 December 2019. Users that aren't ready to give up access to @1direction4eva and @reggienbollie2win just need to do is log in to that account and the clock will stop.

This is, on the whole, a positive thing, but it is being done on a blanket basis. That means that accounts for people who have died without passing on their credentials will also get wiped, perhaps against the wishes of friends and relatives.

Twitter argues that people who don't log in to their account regularly aren't able to accept updates to its terms and conditions and are therefore in violation of the same. It emphasises that it isn't doing this to free up user names, that's just a side-effect.

It'll affect all of us though - dormant accounts disappearing will also mean they'll disappear from active users' follower counts - so expect a sudden drop in your fanbase in the coming weeks.

Twitter says the changes will allow it to "present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter".

It's thought that the cull will destroy countless 'bot' accounts as well as unloved human-led ones, and it'll be interesting to see if the drop in user numbers that will inevitably come, goes down well with investors, ever keen to find and increase Twitter's bottom-line.

The cull will take place in stages, with users outside the US (hey, that's us!) being wiped first. Twitter has confirmed that this is the first stage in an operation that could be extended, in future, to include users who log in but don't actually post anything.

Twitter is working hard to clean up its act right now, including its recent decision to blanket-ban political ads. μ