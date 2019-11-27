MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 5G takes aim at flagship smartphone chips

Expect to see the SoC pop up in phones as 2020 comes calling

CHIPMAKER MEDIATEK has taken the covers off a flagship-grade 5G chip, indicating the company is ready to butt heads with the big chip chuckers.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G has a quad-core processor comprising of four ARM Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, tapping into ARM's big.LITTLE design where the A77 cores take care of demanding tasks while the A55 cores handle less demanding work to preserve battery life.

The GPU on the SoC is also an ARM part in the form of the Mali-G77 MP9. And the chipset supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Combined, all these components make the SoC a flagship-level chipset, sitting in the upper echelons with the likes of the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, Huawei's Kirin 990 and Samsung's Exynos 9825; you can find the latter in the rather impressive Galaxy Note 10.

Arguably, the standout feature of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G is the 5G modem. It's a Helio M70 5G and can support two carriers aggregation, and, according to MediaTek, has the fastest throughput of any SoC in the world with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks. That should be handy for running game streaming services like Microsoft' Project xCloud when out and about.

Other connectivity comes in the form of WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ for "the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity, offering more than 1Gbps throughput in both downlink and uplink speeds".

All this sounds rather promising, and with the chipset slated to pop up in phones in late 2019 (cutting it pretty fine there, MediaTek) and early 2020, we can expect to see devices with the SoC crop up in force at MWC 2020.

Of course, we expect to see Qualcomm release the Snapdragon 865 soon, so MediaTek won't be the only one waving around a 5G flagship chip. µ