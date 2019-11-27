Intel reportedly wants to flog its connectivity chip division

INTEL IS ON THE HUNT for a buyer for its connectivity chips division as boss Bob Swan looks to offload areas of that the chipmaker isn't competitive in.

That's according to folks familiar with the matter who chatted to Bloomberg. They claim Intel hired some financial advisers who crunched the numbers and decided that the connectivity chip unit needs to be sold off, despite the fact it generates $450m in sales for Intel.

This is not a huge surprise as Intel has been flogging off various parts if its company over the past few years as it looks to tighten up its operations and shed areas of the business that aren't exactly propelling it forward.

As such, Intel has left the smartphone modem business, flogging it for a cool $1bn to Apple in July. And it shut down its New Devices Group last year due to "market dynamics" not really supporting further investment into devices like the Vaunt smartglasses; we found that to be a bit of a shame as the smartglasses looked pretty slick.

When it comes to the connectivity division, that's where Intel makes semiconductors for facilitating wireless connections in things like gateway devices and home routers. So it's hardly the most exciting division in our humble opinion, and is also an area where Intel has to compete with the likes of Broadcom and Qualcomm.

However, Intel isn't giving up on working on connectivity-centric semiconductors, as it's partnered up with MediaTek to make 5G modem chips for laptops and PCs.

A streamlined Intel is a good thing in our opinion as we want to see it crank out better Core processors and delve deeper into graphics card tech, and respond to AMD's seemingly constant move to put more cores on processors. µ