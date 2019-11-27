Some HPE SSD units are self-destructing after a very specific timespan

ENTERPRISE TECH GIANT HPE has issued an emergency firmware update for some of its drives after it emerged that they would self-bork at the end of a set period.

The drives, which run off a SAS interface, meaning it's very unlikely you'd have them at home (phew), were somehow set to shut down after 32,768 hours (three years, nine months) after which the data becomes completely unrecoverable.

What makes matters worse is that the continuous backups being made of the data, usually through a RAID array, are going to identical drives, installed at exactly the same time.

That means, when one drive topples, they're all going to topple at the same time. Or at least exceed the fault tolerance of the array. Either way: flambéd data.

In fact, for some medium-sized companies, there's every chance that all their drives are identical, unless they've opted for a more 'elastic' storage model. That could mean a world of bork.

If you're a system admin, action time is now. You'll need to go into your management software and check that all your discs are running on firmware HPD8. If they're not, you need to act now - HPE has made it pretty clear that this isn't a drill.

What's not entirely clear here is who is going to carry the can. There will inevitably be some owners who get the message and then promptly forget again. Or think it doesn't apply to them. Or just plain don't get the message. HPE has said that a third-party SSD manufacturer is to blame. Does this mean that HPE is denying all culpability? It's a thorny one, and we've reached out for clarification.

Most models have their firmware update all ready and waiting. The remainder will get an update posted during w/c 9 December. HPE assures that those waiting are for newer models of disc that haven't been in circulation long enough to risk failure.

You can see if your model of disc is affected and download the updates for Windows, Linux or VMWare from this link. μ