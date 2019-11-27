US judge throws out $5bn lawsuit accusing Apple of selling iTunes data

A US JUDGE has thrown out a class-action lawsuit that claimed Apple "sold and otherwise exposed" the data of iTunes and Apple Music users.

As per MLex, US District Court Judge William Alsup this week ruled that the evidence presented by plaintiffs was inadequate, and threw out the $5bn lawsuit. The plaintiffs had until 14 November to file an amended complaint but failed to do so, meaning that the case has now been permanently dismissed.

Apple had argued the claim was completely untrue and pushed for it to be dismissed without proceeding to trial.

The lawsuit was first filed at California's District Court back in May, with three plaintiffs alleging that Apple had "intentionally and unlawfully" shared data with third parties without explicit permission, which could break local laws.

The complaint added that as well as the legal issue, such sharing was "also dangerous because such disclosures allow for the targeting of particularly vulnerable members of society."

The plaintiffs also alleged that third parties in receipt of the information have themselves passed it on, without any permission from the original user, adding that in addition to offering data to marketers, the same info is also available to developers working on integrations and extensions for the service, effectively handing them the data on a silver platter.

More worryingly still, the papers alleged that Apple was aware that listening data was leaking after a blog post in early 2016 drew conclusions that Apple acknowledged but failed to fix for eight months.

The plaintiffs were seeking damages of $250 for each Rhode Island resident affected, and $5,000 for those in Michigan. μ