Welsh gov blames pornographic tweet on account 'hack'

THE OFFICIAL TWITTER account of the UK government of Wales was seemingly used to post pornographic material, raising the eyebrows and possibly stirring the loins of some of its followers.

Anyone else seeing @UKGovWales retweeting porn into their timeline? Too graphic to post a screenshot! — Andrew Graveson (@AndrewGraveson) 25 November 2019

The BBC reports that the grotty image was shared early afternoon on 25 November, but was quickly taken down.

An official from the Welsh government said the filthy tweet was down to a cyber attack, not the clumsy clicking of some civil servant.

And that's all we really know about the whole situation, with details being rather woolly and statements from the government being somewhat sheepish.

"We are aware that our account was subject to a cyber-attack earlier. We apologise for any offence caused by the material shared," the UK Government in Wales account tweeted. "We are now confident the issue has been resolved."

How the cyber attack happened and who's behind it has yet to be revealed. But regardless of the cause, it's all rather embarrassing for the Welsh government, especially when one would think it would be cautious with its account given the previous high-profile Twitter account takeovers, notably Jack Dorsey's account getting hijacked in 2018. µ

