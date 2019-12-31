Top 10 most-read stories of 2018: Google fines, PAC hack and porn ban

We've rounded up our most popular stories from the past 12 months

2019 HAS BEEN one hell of a year in the world of technology. We've had Huawei's ban in the US, Google's acquisition of Fitbit, the UK government's failed porn block, the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the long-awaited arrival of Intel's first 10nm CPUs, and more Windows 10 borkage than we can shake a stick at.

We've rounded up INQ's top 10 most-read stories of 2019 below. µ

Google now pays more in EU fines than it does in taxes

Firm was slapped with $5.1bn worth of penalties in 2018

Tumblr's porn ban has hit the company (rock) hard

Users have fled after losing the odd glimpse of side-boob

Cracked PAC hack lets hackers drain your bank account

And it has already claimed a celebrity scalp

Oracle customers cause a Dyn over withdrawal of lifetime licences

But on the plus side, more yacht funds

Google Home and Nest devices are borking and there's no known cure

And we thought it was just Microsoft that released dodgy patches

Microsoft is offering unprepared SMBs extended Windows 7 support

ESU will continue until January 2023

VPN flaw enables hackers to easily infiltrate corporate networks

Vuln affects Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Pulse Secure

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 topples Intel's Core i9 9900K in single-thread performance

CPU will cost less than half the price of Intel's flagship chip

BlueBorne: Bluetooth hack doesn't require pairing with victims devices

You may have been hacked already

AMD Zen/Navi APU leaks ahead of PS5, next-gen Xbox debut

So-called 'Gonzalo' will likely make an appearance at E3