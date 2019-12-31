Top 10 most-read stories of 2018: Google fines, PAC hack and porn ban
The most popular articles from the past 12 months
2019 HAS BEEN one hell of a year in the world of technology. We've had Huawei's ban in the US, Google's acquisition of Fitbit, the UK government's failed porn block, the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the long-awaited arrival of Intel's first 10nm CPUs, and more Windows 10 borkage than we can shake a stick at.
We've rounded up INQ's top 10 most-read stories of 2019 below. µ
Google now pays more in EU fines than it does in taxes
Firm was slapped with $5.1bn worth of penalties in 2018
Tumblr's porn ban has hit the company (rock) hard
Users have fled after losing the odd glimpse of side-boob
Cracked PAC hack lets hackers drain your bank account
And it has already claimed a celebrity scalp
Oracle customers cause a Dyn over withdrawal of lifetime licences
But on the plus side, more yacht funds
Google Home and Nest devices are borking and there's no known cure
And we thought it was just Microsoft that released dodgy patches
Microsoft is offering unprepared SMBs extended Windows 7 support
ESU will continue until January 2023
VPN flaw enables hackers to easily infiltrate corporate networks
Vuln affects Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Pulse Secure
AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 topples Intel's Core i9 9900K in single-thread performance
CPU will cost less than half the price of Intel's flagship chip
BlueBorne: Bluetooth hack doesn't require pairing with victims devices
You may have been hacked already
AMD Zen/Navi APU leaks ahead of PS5, next-gen Xbox debut
So-called 'Gonzalo' will likely make an appearance at E3
