Top 10 most-read stories of 2018: Google fines, PAC hack and porn ban

The most popular articles from the past 12 months

2019 HAS BEEN one hell of a year in the world of technology. We've had Huawei's ban in the US, Google's acquisition of Fitbitthe UK government's failed porn block, the disastrous launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the long-awaited arrival of Intel's first 10nm CPUs, and more Windows 10 borkage than we can shake a stick at

We've rounded up INQ's top 10 most-read stories of 2019 below. µ 

Google now pays more in EU fines than it does in taxes
Firm was slapped with $5.1bn worth of penalties in 2018

Tumblr's porn ban has hit the company (rock) hard
Users have fled after losing the odd glimpse of side-boob

Cracked PAC hack lets hackers drain your bank account
And it has already claimed a celebrity scalp

Oracle customers cause a Dyn over withdrawal of lifetime licences
But on the plus side, more yacht funds

Google Home and Nest devices are borking and there's no known cure
And we thought it was just Microsoft that released dodgy patches

Microsoft is offering unprepared SMBs extended Windows 7 support
ESU will continue until January 2023

VPN flaw enables hackers to easily infiltrate corporate networks
Vuln affects Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Pulse Secure

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 topples Intel's Core i9 9900K in single-thread performance
CPU will cost less than half the price of Intel's flagship chip

BlueBorne: Bluetooth hack doesn't require pairing with victims devices
You may have been hacked already

AMD Zen/Navi APU leaks ahead of PS5, next-gen Xbox debut
So-called 'Gonzalo' will likely make an appearance at E3

