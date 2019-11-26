Google fires 'Thanksgiving Four' following more employee protests

GOOGLE'S HR POLICIES are back in the spotlight after four now ex-employees accused it of trying to suppress unionisation.

On Monday, the company fired four Googlers, who have come known as the 'Thanksgiving Four', telling staff that they had been let go for reasons of "data security" and "employee safety".

Indeed, there had been rumours originally that the firings were related to a crackdown on the incessant leaks that have plagued the company's hardware launches.

The Four see it very differently, however, claiming that the action had been taken as Google tried to "crush" worker organisation and that their crime was "speaking out".

The firings took place after another protest last Friday, involving as many as 200 Googlers, in which it is understood that two of the four actually spoke.

Google claims that the four were regularly accessing data on the company servers which they had no right to do: "This includes searching for, accessing, and distributing business information outside the scope of their jobs - repeating this conduct even after they were met with and reminded about our data security policies."

A statement for the Four explains that they were taking a stand to organise ‘for a better workplace':

"This is explicitly condoned in Google's Code of Conduct, which ends: 'And remember… don't be evil, and if you see something that you think isn't right - speak up'.

"When they did, Google retaliated against them. Today, after putting two of them on sudden and unexplained leave, the company fired all four in an attempt to crush worker organising."

Aside from the raft of disquiet amongst Googlers, the group has also pointed out that Google has brought it consultants specialising in crushing unionised behaviour, and the cancellation of the Friday ‘All Hands' meetings as signals that there is a sea change in Google's culture.

But the Four have spoken in the hushed tones of martyrs, warning that there are hundreds of woke Googlers waiting to take their place. μ