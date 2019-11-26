Microsoft's Windows 10 November Update is borking File Explorer

DYKE-PLUGGING SOFTWARE BORKER Microsoft has done it again.

The company released the November 2019 Update to Windows 10 earlier this month and lo and behold, there's a problem.

Windows updates have become a running joke since before the legendary Build 1809 debacle which saw the company actively roll back the update.

This time, the problem is reasonably fundamental - File Explorer searches are broken in the 1909 build.

The more eagle-eyed amongst you will know that one of the few features in this latest update is…. better searching in File Explorer. The idea was that it would gain many of the powers of Windows Search - allowing you to check your OneDrive and the like with one search string.

In reality, it appears to be doing a lot of, well, freezing, then hanging.

This is pretty basic stuff and for a feature that is actually singled out for mention in the new release to be so broken highlights, once again, that the company's testing processes are simply not up to the task.

With no disrespect to the Insider Community (Microsoft's name for its beta testing team), this should surely have been spotted there, and so either Microsoft needs to be a lot clearer as to what needs testing, or it needs to actually start listening to the feedback it gets from them.

What's even more galling, perhaps, is that Build 1909 isn't actually a new build at all - commentators have likened it more to a Service Pack for Build 1903.

As such, the chances of anything being so showstopping as this was greatly reduced, and yet, here we are.

Add to that the fact that it has already been blocked from installation for several groups including those working with certain WiFi/Bluetooth modules, and anyone running a slightly older version of AVG or Avast, and Microsoft's 'safe' mini-update is highlighting just how poor the testing process really is. μ