Huawei's MatePad Pro is an iPad Pro clone with Android 10

HUAWEI HAS UNVEILED a new tablet that looks unashamedly similar to Apple's iPad Pro.

The MatePad Pro bears more than a strong resemblance to Apple's flagship tablet; it comes with a lookalike keyboard add-on, and its stylus pen - dubbed the Huawei M-Pencil - looks exactly like the latest Apple Pencil and even charges in the exact same way.

There are some differences, though. The China-bound tablet sports a 10.8in 2,560x1,600 LCD screen that packs smaller slimmer (4.9mm) bezels than the iPad Pro. This is thanks to Huawei's use of a punch-hole cutout to house the 8MP front-facing camera and gives the tablet an impressive 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Huawei MatePad Pro packs the company's homegrown Kirin 990 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM, up to 256GB built-in storage and a 7,250mAh battery that's kitted out with 40W wired fast-charging. There's also support for 15W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

Rounding off the specs is a 13MP main camera, quad Harman Kardon speakers, and a five-microphone array.

However, on the software front, it's worth noting that the MatePad Pro runs Android 10-based EMUI 10. While this won't be a problem in China, it means if the tablet would ship without the Play Store or Google Services pre-installed if it made its way to Europe, much like the Huawei Mate 30.

In China, the Huawei MatePad Pro will be available from 3,299 yuan (£365), which will bag you the entry-level 6GB/128GB version without a keyboard or stylus included. The higher-spec model, which ships with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and bundled accessories, will cost 4,999 yuan (£550).

The tablet will start shipping on 12 December, and reports claim a 5G variant will be arriving next year. µ