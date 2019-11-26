Intel and MediaTek join forces to cook up 5G modems for PCs

INTEL IS GETTING ALL COSY with fellow chipmaker MediaTek, with the two silicon slingers planning on working on 5G modem chips for laptops and PCs.

This comes as a bit of turnaround given Intel fled the 5G chip business after Apple and Qualcomm kissed and made up over their modem chip tizz.

But it seems like Intel is determined to find something to do in the 5G arena. And given frickin' loads of laptops and PCs make use of Intel Core processors and wireless chips, having 5G modems to add into the mix makes a lot of sense. It would also mean it avoids competing with the like of Qualcomm in the smartphone arena; though it looks like Qualcomm isn't shy about trying to make inroads into the Windows PC world.

Intel will define the 5G spec and will effectively determine how it will be designed and integrated into computers. While it'' be the folks at MediaTek that'll develop and manufacture the 5G modem tech.

Unsurprisingly, Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the company's client computing group, is pretty stoked about 5G and the partnership's potential.

"5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world," said Bryant. "This partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world's best PCs."

We can expect to see such 5G tech pop up first in laptops, according to Intel, with the likes of Dell and HP kicking out the first machines with the modem hardware and tech inside them. But the first fruit of this partnership isn't expected until early 2021, so there's still some time to wait and see what the two firms can come up with.

Intel and MediaTek will need to come up with a 5G modem that attracts OEMs as Qualcomm is poised to make inroads into providing 5G modems for laptops; take the Surface Pro X for example, it doesn't have a 5G modem but does use a Qualcomm modem chip for LTE connectivity.

While Intel will certainly need to keep competing with AMD in the processor ring, it looks like the 5G modem arena could be a new front for it to fight upon. µ