AMD confirms 64-core Threadripper 3990X for 2020

TEAM RED AMD has confirmed that the 64-core, 128-thread Threadripper 3990X will show up next year.

AMD this week confirmed that the spec-heavy CPU chip will make its debut in 2020, but Dr Su and crew kept pretty quiet on the specs of the chip. However, a leaked presentation slide, courtesy of VideoCardz, gives us a little more detail as to what to expect from the core-heavy chip.

It will effectively be the successor to the 32-core, 64-thread second-gen Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX. But AMD has already confirmed that its third-gen Threadripper CPUs are coming this year, with the 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper 3970X leading the charge.

So the 64-core chip is arguably its own thing altogether, especially as it'll have a massive 288MB of total cache and a thermal design power of 280W. That means the silicon slice is likely to guzzle down power, and with a price that's set to top at least $2,000 (£1,500), it's likely to take a good bite out of a PC enthusiast's bank balance.

That being said, the Threadripper 3990X isn't likely to find its way into the desktop PCs of well-heeled PC enthusiasts, but will rather be aimed at creative pro types.

AMD noted that the Threadripper 3990X will debut with "Hollywood creators", adding that it's not "difficult to imagine how outrageously fast the 3990X will be for the highly scalable workloads of a VFX pro".

Some Team Red fans might grimace at the idea that they won't be able to get their mitts on such a high-core-count Threadripper.

But there's an argument that such a processor is only really useful for folks with very specific workloads, and that other processors in the Threadripper line-up will suffice; for gamers, the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X seems like more than enough for a powerful PC build.

No doubt Intel will need to answer this CPU from Team Red with a core-heavy Core or Xeon CPU. But either way, it looks like AMD is gearing up for an interesting 2020. µ