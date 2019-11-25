Huawei launches French legal action over government link claims

HUAWEI HAS HAD all it can stand, and it can't stand no more.

After months of defending itself against the world's barbs, suggesting that it is in league with the Chinese government, the embattled Chinese tech firm has decided to roll out a new product using France as a test market.

The product in question is called "Sue the b*stards!" and is rolling out now to three unwitting beta testers (aka media commentators) who have seen fit to accuse Huawei of being a security nightmare - a journalist, a telecoms expert and a researcher.

The news was first broken earlier this week by investigative journalists as La Lettre A, and later confirmed by Huawei itself.

Apparently, the court filing was made back in March, nearly three months before the company was added to the so-called ‘Entity List' in the US, triggering an effective ban on trading with US companies.

Huawei said that the court case will "concern only statements that Huawei is a company controlled by the Chinese State and the Chinese Communist Party, led by a former member of the ‘counter-intelligence' and using its technological expertise in telecom networks to commit acts of espionage against the Western world."

"These statements are false," it added, just in case you were getting lost as to what its stance is.

At a time when Huawei is still on a charm offensive as it finds a way to be a part of the 5G rollout across the world, it seems slightly odd to go after critics in just one country (though it is making us fact-check even more stringently than usual), especially given that the country in question actually agreed to let Huawei supply non-core parts of the network.

It's not quite clear why Huawei has chosen France to take action, given the amount of smack that has been spoken about it over the past year following the arrest of Chief Financial Officer and daughter of founder, Meng Wanzhou, last December on espionage charges.

Further accusations about Huawei's links to the Chinese authorities were made in France as recently as this week. μ