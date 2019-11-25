Microsoft blocks Windows 10 updates for some AVG and Avast users

MICROSOFT IS BLOCKING updates to Windows 10 for users of some of the world's biggest anti-malware suites.

Users trying to update to the recently released Build 1909 (aka November 2019 Update) to Windows 10 may have found that there's no update to install if they're running AVG or Avast as their antivirus tool.

Microsoft says it has found a compatibility issue between the renowned free software suites and Windows - both the aforementioned 1909 and its predecessor, 1903. It is standard practice for Microsoft to block updates until the issue is resolved.

The issues page for Windows 10 now reads: "Microsoft and Avast has identified compatibility issues with some versions of Avast Antivirus and AVG Antivirus. Any application from Avast or AVG that contains Antivirus version 19.5.4444.567 or earlier is affected".

It goes further by warning people not to be tempted to try and override the block by manually installing the update. Surely, that's where borkage lies.

There is a fix though - both companies have no released newer versions of their apps that don't have the compatibility issue - it's just a case of updating one before the other.

Nevertheless, we find ourselves asking the same question again - exactly how was it missed in the pre-release stage? These builds have been with the Insider Programme for, literally, months.

So how was a Windows 10 build released with such a glaring compatibility issue? It's not like these are weird little minority anti-malware packages - they're two of the biggest in the world, helped in no small part because they are free to end-users.

Both AVG and Avast have released support pages - they don't tell you much that we haven't done already, but they do give step-by-step guides on manually updating your security suite to a compatible version, manually.

You may also receive an alert when you try and run the update, but that will only help you uninstall the old version - and you really don't want to be riding bareback now, do you? μ