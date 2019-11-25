TfL strips Uber of London licence over passenger safety concerns

TRANSPORT FOR LONDON (TfL) announced on Monday that has stripped Uber of its London operating licence.

In a statement, a TfL spokesperson said a "pattern of failures placed passenger safety and security at risk meaning TfL cannot renew licence.

"Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time."

Specifically, TfL noted its concerns over a change to Uber's systems that allowed unauthorised drivers to upload their photos to other Uber driver accounts and enabled them to pick up passengers as though they were the booked driver. This, TfL states, occurred in at least 14,000 trips, and there was at least one incident where the driver had previously had their licence revoked.

Another failure saw Uber allowed dismissed or suspended drivers to create an Uber account and carry passengers.

"TfL recognises the steps that Uber has put in place to prevent this type of activity," TfL said. "However, it is a concern that Uber's systems seem to have been comparatively easily manipulated."

Uber has confirmed it will appeal the decision and slammed TfL's action as "extraordinary and wrong".

Helen Chapman, director of Licensing, Regulation and Charging at TfL, said: "As the regulator of private hire services in London we are required to make a decision today on whether Uber is fit and proper to hold a licence.

"Safety is our absolute top priority. While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.

"If they choose to appeal, Uber will have the opportunity to publicly demonstrate to a magistrate whether it has put in place sufficient measures to ensure potential safety risks to passengers are eliminated.

"If they do appeal, Uber can continue to operate and we will closely scrutinise the company to ensure the management has robust controls in place to ensure safety is not compromised during any changes to the app."

TfL's decision comes after Uber's licence was renewed for just two months in September, with the transport outfit stating that it needed further information from the firm before it could consider whether to grant a full licence.

"Uber London Ltd has been granted a two-month private hire operator licence to allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application," a spokesperson said at the time.

Uber was first stripped of its licence in September 2017 after TfL claimed the firm was not "fit and proper" to operate a private hire service in London. It raised concerns about the company's approach to reporting criminal offences, its treatment of drivers, how it conducted medical and criminal checks on drivers, and whether software employed to evade regulation was being used in London. µ