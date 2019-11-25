Tim Berners-Lee slams Tories over 'Factcheck UK' Twitter stunt

TBL is watching you ruin his train set and he's not impressed

HEAD OF INTERNET Tim Berners-Lee has lashed out at the UK Conservative Party after a recent stunt.

The Worldwide Web creator told the BBC that the decision to rebrand its CCHQ Twitter page as "Factcheck UK", a supposedly independent fact-checking organisation, was "brazen" and an "impersonation".

The widely-criticised move was compounded by the fact that it took place during the recent head-to-head debate between prime minister Boris Johnson and leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn.

"It was unbelievable they would do that," said Berners-Lee, adding, "Don't do that. Don't trust people who do that."

"What the Conservative Party has done is obviously a no-no. That's amazingly blatant."

For its part, the Conservative Party has repeatedly dismissed the criticism, arguing variously that it was blatantly obvious that it was a Tory page (it wasn't - the handle of CCHQ was in tiny letters and assumed you knew that the "C" stood for "Conservative") and that it was simply offering people a service that fact-checked Jeremy Corbyn and there was nothing wrong was that (there is - it was blatantly trying to deceive the electorate).

Berners-Lee also called for Facebook to follow in the footsteps of Twitter by banning political advertising: "It's not fair to risk democracy by allowing all these very subtle manipulations with targeted ads which promote completely false ideas. They do it just before the election, and then disappear."

Berners-Lee identified his targets as part of the launch of "Contract For The Web", a new initiative to try and encourage stakeholders to create a better online environment.

The contract was written in collaboration with some of tech's biggest players, including Google, Microsoft and that bastion of ethics, Facebook.

The contract covers areas such as keeping the internet free, restoring net neutrality and the ever-thorny issue of user privacy.

The hope is that governments will sign up to the contract, but Berners-Lee warned that some major players such as Russia and China are unlikely to join, and the US could be put off by the net neutrality clause.

Tim Berners-Lee is currently working on Inrupt - a decentralised web more akin to his original vision. Sounds like a plot from Silicon Valley if you ask us. μ