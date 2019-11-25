Google Cloud Print will fold in 2020

GOOGLE'S GRIM REAPER has struck again, and this time its swung its scythe at the thousands of ancient printers given a new lease of life by Google Cloud Print.

The company has sent out emails to GSuite admins telling them they have just over a year to say their goodbyes to the decade-old service. It'll stop working on 31 December 2020, meaning you'll have time to show off your clipart skills with one last set of New Year's Eve party invites before the service finally runs out of ink.

"Beginning January 1, 2021, devices across all operating systems will no longer be able to print using Google Cloud Print," the company's support page says. "We recommend that over the next year, you identify an alternative solution and execute a migration strategy."

It feels a bit cruel to introduce you to a doomed service now, so if you're unfamiliar you can remain blissfully unaware be skipping the next paragraph, if you fancy.

Basically Cloud Print made old dumb printers smarter by letting the connected computer act as a server for it right there in the Chrome browser. Other laptops or smartphones could print over the internet to that old wired printer in your house, provided they shared a Google account. All that was required was for the connected PC to be on and connected to the internet, and Google would handle the rest.

If anything, Cloud Print was a little too good. Streamlined and simple, it sometimes seemed preferable to installing the bloated software provided with the latest internet-connected printers.

But it's now on its deathbed, and while Google tries to soften the blow by highlighting all the improvements to Chrome OS' native printing experience, it's hardly a substitute. Not least because most of your devices probably don't run Chrome OS. "For environments besides Chrome OS, or in multi-OS scenarios, we encourage you to use the respective platform's native printing infrastructure and/or partner with a print solutions provider," Google writes, coldly.

The saddest part? Google Cloud Print still has the "beta" tag next to its logo. At this point, it's unlikely to get a final release - well, except for the sweet release of death, that is. µ