The OnePlus site has been hacked again

CHINESE PHONE PUSHERS OnePlus seems to have a new winter tradition, right up there with Z-list pantomimes and overpriced Advent calendars: when it gets a bit parky out, watch out for phishing attempts.

Yep, it seems the January 2018 hack has a sequel, though like most Hollywood blockbusters, the follow-up is comparatively underwhelming. While the 2018 hack exposed credit card numbers, this time it's just customer names, contact numbers, email addresses and shipping information. There's no financial data or passwords, mercifully.

"Last week while monitoring our systems, our security team discovered that some of our users' order information was accessed by an unauthorised party," OnePlus wrote in a FAQ about the leak.

"We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security, making sure there are no similar vulnerabilities. Before making this public, we informed our impacted users by email. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident."

If this is the first you're hearing about any data leak, then you can probably relax. OnePlus says it has emailed everybody affected, and "if you don't get an email from us today, rest assured that your order information is safe." (Well, unless you were caught in the hack last time, but we're being a bit pedantic.)

Generally, nothing good comes out of data breach stories, but it looks like the embarrassment of being caught lacking twice in two years has shamed OnePlus into action. "We are continually upgrading our security program - we are partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month, and will launch an official bug bounty program by the end of December," the company wrote.

That likely won't be much consolation to you if you've received one of the emails from OnePlus today, of course, but hopefully it means we won't be writing about an unbelievable third hack in December 2020. µ