PAN-SEXUAL DEMOCRATIC PLAYGROUND Russia has passed a law banning devices that don't contain locally produced software out of the box.

The doorknob-smearing country's government argues that it will provide a boost to local manufacturers, but the fear is that when the new rules are enforced in July 2020, they could lead to an entire country walking around with surveillance on them.

The rules state that there must be Russian alternatives to the stock software - but it remains up to the individual as to which ones they use.

However, that has raised the eternal question of back doors and other rogue payloads being included, effectively leaving the Western software as sitting ducks for nation-state hacking attempts.

The new rules won't just affect phones and laptops, but all smart devices including Smart TVs and audio streaming devices.

"When we buy complex electronic devices, they already have individual applications, mostly Western ones, pre-installed on them," explained co-author Oleg Nikolayev, to Interfax news agency.

"Naturally, when a person sees them... they might think that there are no domestic alternatives available. And if alongside pre-installed applications, we will also offer the Russian ones to users, then they will have a right to choose."

The government will now come up with a full list of devices and what alternative software needs to be installed.

Some fear that as well as compromises to security, the move could see some Western companies decide to get out of town - morally impressive, but not at all what the Russian government had in mind. Still, if you just use Tetris behind a Kaspersky Firewall, you'll probably be ok.

The move is the latest in a series of isolationist moves by Russian authorities to take the country out of the Internet's "main drag". Earlier this month the country moved the entire infrastructure onto a local network which can be disconnected from the wider Internet in the blinking of a circus bear. μ