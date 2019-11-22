Elon Musk launches weird Tesla truck, celebrates by smashing windows

ELON MUSK has shown once again that he's incapable of doing anything without a hint of drama to it.

The charismatic Gonzo impersonator took to the stage last night to show off the latest line from his Tesla electric vehicle company - the Cybertruck - and once people were over the shock of the design, they got to see a classic Musk flourish.

During a demonstration by Tesla's head of design, Franz von Holzhausen of how difficult it was to break the windows (using a metal ball), the windows actually broke. Clearly, nobody had explained to him that even toughened glass is a bit rubbish.

Musk responded with a swear before muttering "room for improvement" to a smattering of laughter. Musk added that they'd completely failed to break the windows in every test thus far. The curse of the on-stage tech demo strikes again.

The Cybertruck is a pick-up truck, a cornerstone of motoring in the US, but looks more like an etch-a-sketch drawing of the Delorian from Back To The Future. In fact, it simultaneously manages to look like a dystopian nightmare and achingly cool at the same time (after all, it is a Tesla).

The other boast for the Cybertruck is less tangible. It's been released now because it has become possible; Tesla batteries are getting better and better, meaning you can get a decent range, even with a heavy load. The base model (£31k) can go 250m on a charge, or for £51.3k, you can 500 miles - that's based on a load of 3500lb.

Although pre-orders have started now, production isn't due to start until late 2021, and given Tesla's "creative" approach to deadlines, even not that's set in stone - expect to be well into 2022 at the earliest before you see one of these bad boys on the road.

Apart from anything else, they still need to fix those windows. μ

Enjoy a clip from the launch here: