Report: Uber has been recording passenger video for safety reasons

PANTOMIME VILLAINS Uber will have to reset that "X days without a scandal" calendar once again. The New York Times reports that the company has been filming passengers in cars in Texas, Florida and Tennessee so that the company can learn more about disputes between drivers and passengers.

The report explains that the test allows drivers to request cameras for a fee of $5 per month through a partnership with Nauto - a company that uses AI to analyse video from vehicles. Amongst the software's party tricks is the ability to spot when drivers are distracted, at which point it tells them to watch the road.

For Uber drivers, though, the idea is to look into disputes inside the car. The footage is stored by Nauto, but becomes available to Uber if the camera detects a crash, a safety incident is reported or - alarmingly - if the driver requests footage. Apparently faces are blurred if sent to the driver, but fully visible to Uber employees analysing safety footage externally.

That's not all, either. The Washington Post reports that Uber is planning on recording audio of journeys soon, too. Drivers will apparently be able to set recordings to occur automatically, while passengers will have activate it via the app's Safety Toolkit. Although everyone will be informed that things may be recorded, it won't provide an alert when activated for fear of escalating a situation, and neither driver nor passenger will be able to listen back.

Soon to be piloted in Latin America, an email seen by the paper gives further details on how it'll work: "When the trip ends, the user will be asked if everything is okay and be able to report a safety incident and submit the audio recording to Uber with a few taps. The encrypted audio file is sent to Uber's customer support agents who will use it to better understand an incident and take the appropriate action."

A heady mix of strained small talk and Magic FM awaits the poor sods who have to listen to most of our Uber journeys, then. µ