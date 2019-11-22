Amazon's new shelves will stock themselves

It's only a matter of time before each roll of sellotape has Alexa built in, you know.

AMAZON'S DASH BUTTONS may be little more than food for landfills nowadays, but their DNA can be found in the company's latest way of getting people to burn through the planet's finite resources in as convenient a way as possible. Amazon has introduced the Dash Smart Shelf, which looks set to make your stationary cupboard marginally more interesting in the very near future.

Coming in three sizes - 18x13in, 12x10in and 7x7in - the Dash Smart Shelf is essentially a WiFi connected smart sale which you put things on. When the shelf detects that you're running low on sellotape, TipEx, lifesize cardboard cutouts of Ed Miliband, paper, pencils, coffee cups or whatever else you like to stock, it will instantly place an order through the retailer of your choice… kidding, it'll order from Amazon.

Alternatively, if you don't like the idea of your shelf ordering products on your behalf - a sentiment that should apply to most right-thinking people - then the shelf can just pop you a notification warning you that the TipEx situation is getting critical, and the office workers are getting restless.

It runs off four AA batteries or can be plugged in to a nearby socket. Tellingly, despite being advertised as a shelf, none of the promotional images show it attached to a wall so we don't imagine there are any mounting brackets in its design.

This is for businesses only, and just American ones at that. But Amazon promises discounts of up to 15 per cent on certain popular items, like Coffee-Mate, Bics, Post-it Notes and Scotch. Oh, wait: "Scotch tape." Sorry for the false hope.

It's probably more sensible than the Dash Buttons, as low a bar to clear as that is. If nothing else, it gives disgruntled employees one more way to mess with their bosses if they spend an afternoon emptying and refilling the shelves. µ