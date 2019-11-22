Apple is reportedly overhauling testing after iOS 13 bug fiasco

IN OUR OWN personal version of Groundhog Day, we are writing about iOS 13 bugs and patches forever. That's bad for us, but worse for you: the ones who have to read it. Since releasing the new operating system alongside the iPhone 11 series two months ago there have been no fewer than eight software updates.

We're now up to the beta of iOS 13.3, after 13.2.2 emerged just two weeks ago. Great for people who can't get enough of that little red notification badge on the Settings app, less good for people who like their £1,000 smartphones to be, y'know, reliable.

It looks like this merry-go-round of OS updates and patches has finally made Apple re-evaluate how it does things. Bloomberg reports that Apple has brought in changes that should make the rollout of iOS 14 that bit smoother. It'll be bringing in software flags in daily builds that will hopefully add a bit of stability, allowing buggy or unfinished features to be disabled by default.

You may, at this point, be wondering why the hell Apple wasn't doing this before. After all, if it's good enough for Google and Microsoft, then surely it's good enough for Cook & Co. But hey, the company did always boast of it's "Think Different" philosophy, even if it has now come to the conclusion that "Think the Same" might be a better approach - at least when it comes to software testing.

Bloomberg doesn't offer any insights as to what treats we can expect in iOS 14, but to be honest, we'd be happy with "less downtime updating iOS" as the killer feature of choice. Hopefully they'll get right to that once iOS 13.3, 13.3.1, 13.3.2, 13.3.3.finalversion, 13.3.3.finalfinalversion and 13.4 are safely out the door. µ