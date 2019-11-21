Amazon's cloud gaming service could set fingers Twitch-ing in 2020

AMAZON IS GEARING UP to launch its rumoured cloud gaming service in 2020, likely in a bid to rival the likes of Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud.

So says CNET, who has heard from two people familiar with Amazon's plans that the as-yet-unnamed service will arrive next year, complete with Twitch integration thrown into the mix.

There's also an Amazon job listing, spotted by The Verge, that's looking for a Principal Product leader for a "new AWS gaming initiative". That would certainly hint that Amazon is working on a cloud-centric game service.

Given Amazon has the largest cloud infrastructure in the world with Amazon Web Services, it knows a thing or to about firing stuff across the internet. And it already has a streaming service in the form of Amazon Prime Video, so adding in a game streaming service isn't exactly a great leap in imagination.

Amazon also owns Twitch, a live-streaming platform that a lot of folks use to stream live videos of themselves playing games; apparently, there are masses of people who enjoy watching another person play a game, rather than pick up a controller and play it themselves.

As such, Amazon has the technology to set up a game streaming service. It just needs to ensure it has developers onboard and a good set of games to launch with.

That being said, Google has a lot of cloud experience and plenty of chops in the gaming world, albeit in the mobile games arena, and its Stadia service hasn't exactly had a rip-roaring launch or received many glowing reviews thus far.

And game streaming is a pretty tricky battle with bandwidth, lag and compute resources, so it's worth noting that Stadia is in its fledgeling stages and has scope to improve quite a bit.

If Amazon throws its hat in the ring, it would mean yet another player in the game streaming game, which isn't ideal for Microsoft, Google, and other game streaming firms. But it does encourage competition, which tends to mean better deals and services for the end player. µ