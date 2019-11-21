Amazon takes no responsibility for any Ring footage used by cops

AMAZON-OWNED DOORBELL MAKER Ring has gone on the record in the US Senate over its scheme that shares your home security footage with the fuzz.

After a request for greater transparency on the scheme, which has 600 US police forces enrolled, Amazon explained that it took no responsibility for where your footage ends up beyond the terms and conditions (you DID read the terms and conditions, didn't you?)

At some level, that's fair enough - the details of the 'Neighbors' feature which isn't even spelt correctly, are made clear - and the whole scheme is optional anyway, but that has raised eyebrows that Amazon is washing its hands altogether.

But that logic suggests that Amazon takes no responsibility for what the police do with the footage, which could mean it gets shared between departments you didn't directly agree to have access, and even if its funny enough, end up earning the force £250 for a staff party, courtesy of Harry Hill.

"Ring does not require law enforcement to delete materials shared through a video request after a certain period of time," it explained, ominously.

"Ring is constantly seeking ways to maximise transparency and user control, including adding additional information on how video footage may be used when a customer consents," it continues.

We can actually give you the whole list of additional information right here - and it consists of a big, fat zero.

Worse still, Ring also has no responsibility for the legality of recordings made in the first place - if someone doesn't want to be on camera, that's your fight, dear reader, not theirs. It cites the free window sticker provided in the box as sufficient to alert neighbours that they are on camera, but we reckon it wouldn't take Saul Goodman to turn that defence over in court.

And remember, even if you don't use the ‘Neighbors' feature, you've already consented to the use of your footage by Ring for any purpose it sees fit. Oh yes - you agreed to that the moment you set the camera up.

To be clear - Ring isn't doing anything illegal. Everything that it's doing, you agreed to. The scary bit is that you might not always realise that's what you did. μ