British Airways flights delayed as airline suffers another IT meltdown

BORK-PRONE AIRLINE British Airways has is suffering "technical issues" that has lead to disruption for thousands of passengers.

The as-yet-unspecified IT glitch, which first struck BA on Wednesday, saw many of the airline's inbound flights to Heathrow and Gatwick delayed overnight.

Around 45 flights due to land at Heathrow were delayed by more than 45 minutes by 9am on Thursday, the Guardian reports, with the worst affected was flight - BA170 from Pittsburgh, US - set to arrive more than 12 hours late.

In a statement, BA said it's "working hard" to resolve the unspecified issue - which many are claiming is due to a power outage - and said it had rebooked customers on alternative flights with hotel accommodation for those unable to continue their journeys

"Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights, and we have rebooked customers onto alternative flights and offered hotel accommodation where they have been unable to continue their journeys last night," a spokesperson said. "We are very sorry for the disruption to their travel plans."

Though it said it plans to operate a full flight schedule on Thursday, it went on to admit that "there may be some knock-on delays to flights and we are advising customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information."

This is the latest in a long line of IT issues to hit the airline in recent months. Back in August, a mega-glitch hit BA's check-in system, forcing the airline to cancel more than 100 flights and causing travel mayhem for tens of thousands of passengers.

Before that, in 2017, a supplier issue lead to 75,000 passengers being stranded whilst in 2018 a mega breach led to the company receiving a £183m fine under GDPR legislation. µ