Amnesty International claims using Facebook and Google comes at 'a systemic cost'

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL has slammed Facebook and Google's data-centric business models, branding them as an "assault on privacy".

"Despite the real value of the services they provide, Google and Facebook's platforms come at a systemic cost," Amnesty said in its Surveillance Giants report. "The companies' surveillance-based business model forces people to make a Faustian bargain, whereby they are only able to enjoy their human rights online by submitting to a system predicated on human rights abuse.

"Firstly, an assault on the right to privacy on an unprecedented scale, and then a series of knock-on effects that pose a serious risk to a range of other rights, from freedom of expression and opinion, to freedom of thought and the right to non-discrimination."

Those are some strong words, but given the scrutiny both firms are currently under, it's not too surprising that the NGO would have such a stance.

But Amnesty is pulling no punches and noted how society is "trapped" into relying on services that monitor "every message and search query" or end up forgoing "the benefit of the digital world".

Its solution to this is to have more government regulation over how companies handle data. And big-picture wise, it would like to see the likes of Facebook and Google move away from such data-centric business models.

"The fact that the harvesting, analysis and monetisation of data is so core to their business model, has such a fundamental and widespread impact on the right to privacy, and is so inherently at odds with the enjoyment of this right, means that the companies should also be assessing whether their surveillance-based business model can ever be compatible with their responsibility to respect human rights," Amnesty said.

While we feel it's more likely that rainbow-farting unicorns will appear to stop Brexit, it's nice that Amnesty is worried about people's privacy. Saying that, folks share a Zuck-tonne of stuff online themselves, and we could picture a vast backlash if say Google started charging per search; imagine how many pub-based arguments would go unsolved.

Google has yet to respond to Amnesty's report, but Facebook's response was included in the report, and - surprise, surprise - it didn't agree with Amnesty's view.

"Your summary characterises Facebook's business model as 'surveillance-based."'We strongly disagree with this suggestion," Steve Satterfield, director of privacy and public policy at Facebook, retorted.

Satterfield noted that Facebook doesn't force anyone to use its service and thereby isn't reliant on surveillance. Further, he added that "data collection is not an end in itself for Facebook".

One might raise an eyebrow at that given Facebook's embroilment in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal last year, but the social network has spouted that it's changed since such issues came to light and is big into user privacy - as long as it's the opt-in kind.

Satterfield also turned the tables on Amnesty when it comes to facilitating human rights like freedom of speech.

"Like many other online companies, Facebook is supported through the sale of advertising. This enables billions of people around the world to connect and express themselves, on an unprecedented scale," he said, noting that the social network has helped "advance human rights" around the world by facilitating freedom of expression.

"Amnesty International itself has benefited from this ability to connect: The organisation has relied on Facebook ads and other Facebook products to reach supporters, raise money, and advance your mission."

To conclude Satterfield said that Facebook has mucked up in the past but it's trying to atone for its data sins: "We fully recognise that Facebook has made mistakes in the past, and are committed to continually improving our services and incorporating feedback from the people who use them. We would welcome the opportunity to engage further with you on your report and the important issues it raises."

Amnesty's report is yet another example of how big tech companies are getting ever more intense scrutiny into their data practices and being challenged left, right, and centre.

Holding such firms to account is important in our humble opinion. But then Facebook and Google have such vast influence, power and enough money to tip Iceland into the sea, so we're not entirely convinced they can be swayed to take onboard such criticism if they don't want to.

After all, Facebook pretty much shrugged off a £500,000 fine from the UK's Infomation Commissioner's Office, so some strong words from Amnesty aren't likely to rattle its cage much. µ