Trump visits non-Apple factory he had nothing to do with and takes credit, naturally

IN LIFE there are certain double acts that endure. Ernie and Bert. Fred and Ginger. Holly Ant and Dec. Tim Apple and DonDon.

Yes, Apple boss Tim Cook has been taking his new BFF and (lest we forget) bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his seminal role as 'Forbes Cover Billionaire' in the classic Horrorween, on a tour around the new Apple facility in Austin, Texas.

Said this century's Eric Morecambe: "Anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple, that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that's what's happening."

Let's just examine that statement for a second. First off, Trump is a well-known hater of big tech. Admittedly, Apple hasn't been the main focus of his wrath, but it still smacks of some hypocrisy. And Tim Apple hasn't exactly been his biggest vocal supporter.

Second, it's not an Apple factory. It's a third party facility owned by a partner company called Flex.

Thirdly, Apple is building in Austin, but that's office space.

But crucially, Apple has been manufacturing in the US for years now - the factory that Trump was touring was commissioned under President Obama.

In other words, the man who is desperate to convince Washington that he's not a liar is… well… lying.

And of course where there's a Trump lying, there's going to be a Trump doubling-down on the lie:

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn't care about American Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

Oh yeah, and as The Verge points out, Trump points out that manufacturing in the US means now tariffs, but that's not true. Many of the parts have to be imported from China. and with the ongoing trade war started by… well… someone, that means import tariffs.

So well done Tim and Donald. You did it. Thanks to your tireless partnership, we're all better off.

Except that's not true.

Might be time to consider going solo, Tim Apple. μ