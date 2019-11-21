Apple and Intel join forces to take down Softbank-owned patent troll

CHIPMAKER Intel has joined forces with Apple in a bid to fight a Softbank-backed investment company it accuses of being behind a wave of patent trolling.

Intel first filed a patent lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group back in October, but Reuters reports that the chipmaker has withdrawn that suit and teamed with Apple to this week file a new version in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

In the new filing, Apple argues that a group of firms connected to Fortress had filed at least 25 lawsuits against it, demanding for between $2.6bn and $5.1bn in damages in total. One of Fortress' suits, Reuters reports, alleges that Apple violated a step-counting patent it owns with its proprietary health-tracking apps.

Two of these Fortress-linked firms, Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg, "have disclosed that they believe they are entitled to damages of between $1.41 and $2.75 per Apple product, for total damages in the range of $375 to $732m," Apple wrote in its complaint.

It adds that the "apparent precision of the per-unit damages request is a facade", as the firms have simply adopted the amounts that Apple sought from Samsung during the firms' years-long legal battle.

In its previous lawsuit, Intel accused the investment outfit has used patents acquired from NXP Semiconductors to file a series of "meritless" legal cases against it. Fortress reportedly claims that nearly every processor launched by Intel since 2011 have infringed the patents that it acquired.

"Intel brings this complaint to end a campaign of anti-competitive patent aggregation by Fortress and a web of patent assertion entities that Fortress owns or controls," Intel said in its lawsuit.

It went on to argue that Fortress' behaviour was "anticompetitive" as it's driven by the idea that the cost to purchase the patents would be much less than the amount manufacturing firms would have to pay to Fortress to avoid patent infringement lawsuits.

The chipmaker also claimed that Fortress invests in the entities on "terms so severe that the PAEs [patent assertion entities] have no choice but to make aggressive and reckless patent assertions to attempt to generate the revenue required to meet their obligations."

Fortress has yet to comment, but said in response to Intel's previous lawsuit that it was "confident in our business practices and our legal position and view this lawsuit as meritless." µ