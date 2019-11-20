Hackers compromise official Monero cryptocurrency wallet

HACKERS HAVE MANAGED TO SLIP their fingers into the official Monero cryptocurrency wallet by injecting coin-stealing malware into it.

How the cyber crooks managed to do that has yet to be revealed, as Monero is currently looking into the whole shebang.

On Reddit, the crypto outfit revealed that some users had noticed the hashes of the CLI binaries they'd downloaded to set up a Monero wallet did not match the expected ones. Thus, Monero concluded the binaries had been compromised for some 35 minutes.

As such, the compromised files were only online for a short amount of time, so the impact of the hacking might not be particularly significant, though users of CLI binaries for Monero wallets had best proceed with caution.

"If you downloaded binaries in the last 24h, and did not check the integrity of the files, do it immediately. If the hashes do not match, do NOT run what you downloaded," Monero advised on Reddit.

"If you have already run them, transfer the funds out of all wallets that you opened with the (probably malicious) executables immediately, using a safe version of the Monero wallet (the one online as we speak is safe -- but check the hashes)."

Correct, safe and signed hashes can be found here: https://web.getmonero.org/downloads/hashes.txt. So if you're into Monero and using CLI binaries, best check the hashes you've got against those.

Nicking cryptocurrency and compromising digital wallets has become quite the thing in the cybercrime world. And that's not surprising when there's serious money to be grabbed; back in May crims managed to pilfer $41m worth of Bitcoin from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange after swiping 7,000 digital coins in one fell swoop.

And South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Coinrail got hacked in 2018 resulting in £27.8m worth of digital coins being nicked, having the nasty consequence of causing Bitcoin value to tumble. µ