Nvidia is reportedly cooking up Super graphics cards for 2020's laptops

NVIDIA IS SET to push out ‘Super' takes on its laptop-grade GeForce RTX graphics cards in 2020, according to Notebookcheck's sources.

Loose-lipped sources familiar with the goings-on within Team Green noted that the graphics giant will refresh its mobile GPU line-up in March 2020. And that's set to yield souped-up takes on the current GeForce RTX cards you can find in gaming and creator laptops, as well as add a further two graphics cards to sit below the GeForce 1660 Ti, one of which will be a Super variant.

Given AMD is rumoured to be working on a mobile Radeon RX 5700, there's a good chance that a refresh of Nvidia's mobile graphics could be a reaction to potential rivalry from Team Red.

That being said, it seems fairly obvious to us that Nvidia would add Super variants to its mobile GeForce line-up; after all mobile RTX cards followed their desktop counterparts, so it makes sense Nvidia would follow suit when it comes to the Super lineup.

We don't know much else about these supposedly incoming mobile graphics cards, other than they'll use GDDR6 video memory and Max-Q variants will have a thermal design power that ranges from 80W to 35W.

But the idea of Super takes on Nvidia's mobile graphics cards is interesting, though s many gaming laptops come with 1080p displays, there's an argument that a GeForce RTX 2080 Super in mobile form might be overkill for such a machine.

However, the latest gaming laptops sport high refresh panels, so extra power means more scope for higher frame rates in demanding games to take full advantage of panels with 144Hz refresh rates and above.

We expect a GTX 1660 Super will also have a decent speed hike over its mobile predecessor. While on the RTX side, key features of the Turing architecture that underpins 20-series graphics cards, notably ray-tracing and deep learning supersampling, will have more room to breathe thanks to extra GPU horsepower.

This is all speculation, but if Nvidia does indeed push the Super refresh onto its moble graphics cards, then we could see some rather impressive gaming laptops, hopefully in slimmer and lighter forms.

Another boon to this could be that machines with non-super GPUs could see their prices reduced, meaning folks on the hunt for a gaming laptop could snap one up for a bargain price. Roll on 2020. µ