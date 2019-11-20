It looks like Huawei has a 15in MateBook on the way

SAY WHAT you want about Huawei, they sure make a sexy laptop.

The troubled Chinese tech company has received some serious plaudits over the last couple of years for its MateBook range, and now, it looks like we're about to get a taste of the next chapter.

A number of renders posted by serial leaker Evan Blass suggest that there are two new models in the pipeline. One is a pretty bog-standard 14in device. We suspect it's not a refreshed MateBook X Pro, simply because it has an HDMI port, something that has previously only been included on mid-range Huawei devices.

The more interesting variant appears to be a 15-incher - the first time Huawei has dabbled into a larger form-factor. From the renders we can make one or two fairly safe assumptions - the power key looks to be the usual one that doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Ports abound, with three USB-A ports, a USB-C (probably Thunderbolt 3), and the aforementioned HDMI connector.

Again, this configuration suggests a mid-range model; the top-line stuff is designed to be as thin as possible and that means sacrificing anything unnecessary, but we'll reserve judgement - this slightly larger machine could break those conventions.

The screen offers up the usual impressively tiny bezels, but because of the dimensions of the display, that's only the case on three sides - the bottom has a big ol' black bar.

For the past two years, Huawei has announced new Matebooks at MWC in Barcelona, which would put them on target for a late-February reveal and a late-April/early-May release.

The only unknown at this stage will be the operating system. The last Chinese MateBook ran Linux and although Huawei recently scored an extra 90 days grace from its crippling US trade ban, it will struggle to be able to get a Windows PC licensed and ready to go in time, unless there's a breakthrough in the current impasse. μ