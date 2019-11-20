AMD's Radeon Pro W5700 brings RDNA to the workstation world

AMD HAS TAKEN the covers off its first 7-nanometre professional-grade workstation graphics card, dubbed the Radeon Pro W5700.

It sports 36 compute units, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, with a 256-bit memory interface and a bandwidth of 448GB/s, and delivers a total of 8.89 TFLOPS, the graphics card looks to be quite a pixel pusher.

In many ways, the Radeon Pro W5700 is effectively a professional take on the consumer-grade Radeon RX 5700, though its software is more work rather than pleasure-orientated.

It's aimed at chewing on enterprise-grade software and dealing with the types of graphically-demanding workloads of 3D designers, engineers, and architects, rather than running the latest games at 4K and 60 frames per second.

Tapping into AMD's latest RDNA graphics architecture, the Radeon Pro W5700 promises 25 per cent higher performance-per-clock and 41 per cent higher average performance-per-watt over Pro predecessors using Team Red's old Graphics Core Next architecture.

AMD noted it has tweaked the drivers for the Radeon Pro W5700 for workflow performance, and it also has a USB-C connector; AMD claims it's the first workstation graphics card to have one. That should help it connect to high-end monitors that support video input over USB-C, as well as head-mounted displays.

"We designed the AMD Radeon Pro W5700 to deliver significant performance gains in top design and manufacturing applications. Architects, designers and engineers now have the horsepower to drive demanding real-time and VR experiences, enabling a better and faster design creation process," spouted Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.

The Radeon Pro W5700 is on sale now and will cost $799 (around £618). We expect to see it pop up in pre-built workstations from the likes of Dell, HP, and Lenovo, as well as being an option for custom-built machines aimed at folks who work with 3D software.

This all shows AMD is keen to push RDNA of to professionals as well as Team Red enthusiasts, which is great for the company, but we're still waiting on a true killer graphics card from the company. µ