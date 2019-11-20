Apple is preparing UWP versions of its iTunes replacement apps

EVE TEMPTING TECH COMPANY Apple has started the search for engineers to create the successor to its all-conquering iTunes software for Windows.

A job listing on Linkedin, spied by Neowin, invites coders to "join [Apple] to build the next generation of media apps for Windows".

Apple devices have already said farewell to iTunes in favour of individual apps for different media types (like Apple Music) but other operating systems, most notably Windows, have remained on the iTunes train, with its increasingly messy interface.

That means that subscribers to the newer, streaming-based Apple Music are forced to use the web interface, hardly ideal for a market-leading product. The same applies to Apple TV+

There are a few more clues - the advert specifies skills in UWP - (Universal Windows Platform), the newer style of app introduced in Windows 8. That suggests that Apple has its eyes on a UWP and Win32 version of each app, further suggesting that it intends to hedge its bets for maximum compatibility. Between the two, it'll bring the new apps to everything from the mighty Xbox One, to the tiny Surface Neo.

That's about all we know at the moment - it's impossible to predict how long these things will take from the advert, to hire, to build, to release, so Windows may be stuck with iTunes for a while yet.

But given how much time has already passed since Apple broke up iTunes for macOS and iOS, it's kind of reassuring to see they remain committed to a cross-platform offering, especially in the brave new world of streaming services we're entering.

For Apple TV+ to work, it needs to break out of its perception as an integral part of the Apple ecosystem and attract a wider audience for its original shows, such as they are. Otherwise, Netflix and Disney+, to name but two, will eat them alive. μ