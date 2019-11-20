ICO probes Brexit Party for failure to hand over voters' data

GDPR finally comes into effect, applying fully to all businesses operating in EU

THE INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE (ICO) is investigating the Brexit Party over its failure to hand over voters' personal data.

As per Sky News, the UK's data watchdog is looking into complaints that the party did not hand over information through the subject access request (SAR) system.

Subject access requests allow people to find out what information an organisation holds on them under GDPR legislation, which requires that users receive a response within a month, free of charge.

A spokesperson said for the party said it had received a "flood" of requests and suggested that they were part of efforts from anti-Brexit campaigners.

"During the European elections, there was a coordinated attempt by campaigners to flood the Brexit Party with Subject Access Requests," a Brexit Party spokesperson whined.

"All political parties are allowed access to the electoral register so they can send literature to voters. However, inaccurate claims circulated on social media, claiming we had acquired people's addresses improperly, leading to the written requests asking for access to information."

The ICO has given the Brexit Party until 22 November to answer the data requests, according to Sky News.

"We have responded to the vast majority of letters," the Brexit Party spokesperson said. "Around 0.2% are currently being dealt with and we will meet the deadline agreed with the ICO."

In a statement, an ICO spokesperson said: "As a public body the ICO has to consider its responsibilities during the pre-election period. Our regulatory work continues as usual but we will not be commenting publicly on every issue raised during the General Election.

"We will however, be closely monitoring how personal data is being used during political campaigning and making sure that all parties and campaigns are aware of their responsibilities under data protection and direct marketing laws." µ