Amazon's Fire TV Blaster add-on brings Alexa control to your TV

EVERYTHING DO-ER Amazon has added yet another product to its Fire TV lineup ahead of Black Friday.

The now-official Fire TV Blaster brings hands-free Alexa control to existing compatible TVs or soundbars; there's also control for cable boxes in the US, but Amazon's UK listing states that the gadget is not compatible with satellite boxes here in Blighty.

There's another catch too, as the Fire TV Blaster will require you to own an Echo smart speaker and a compatible Fire TV device - a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV (3rd gen) - in order for the add-on to function.

Once you've exhausted Amazon's requirement list and the Fire TV Blaster is set-up, you can expect similar functionality to Amazon's IR-blaster-equipped Fire TV Cube. As well ask barking at Alexa to "play Mr Robot" or "fast-forward 10 minutes", the digital assistant will be able to power on-off your TV, change the volume, or switch input.

"Beyond expanding hands-free voice control capabilities, Fire TV Blaster simplifies your entertainment experience by eliminating the need to use multiple remotes to turn devices on or off, change inputs, control playback, adjust the volume, and more," Amazon swoons.

"Now you can just walk into your home and say 'Alexa, play Jack Ryan on Fire TV', and your compatible TV and sound system will power on and the show will start playing where you left off."

The Amazon Fire TV Blaster is available to pre-order now priced at £34.99 and shipping will begin on 11 December. It can also be ordered in bundles with the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot for £86.98, a saving of £47.99. µ