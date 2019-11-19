Microsoft will bring DNS-over-HTTPS to Windows 10 next year

MICROSOFT HAS BECOME the latest big tech brand to announce its plans for DNS-over=HTTPS (DoH), which shaping up to be the next "dark mode" style cult of 2020.

The premise is simple - when you surf the web, your choices are translated from website to IP address and back by a DNS service. Up to now, these have all been "in the clear", but several of the big browser manufacturers have started work on DoH, which encrypts all your searches too, adding an extra layer of privacy, and making harder for bad actors to hijack your search.

Microsoft has confirmed that it too will be bringing DoH to Windows at a later date, and may even go on to offer DoT, which uses TLS to add a further encryption layer.

Microsoft is in a unique position to be able to bring in DoH at a process level - the plan isn't just to add it to the Edge browser, but to Windows 10 Core Networking itself. In short - it wants to make it the default.

That won't sit well with everyone, however, with home secretary Priti Patel amongst those concerned that extra encryption is a gift to those trying to evade the law, making it harder to identify suspicious web browsing patterns, such as excessive research into homemade explosives, for example.

Google has already pledged not to turn on DoH by default in order to provide some reassurance to governments, but be in no doubt that by this time next year, all the major browsers will offer some sort of DoH, DoT or both.

Microsoft has confirmed that, at launch, it will turn on encryption automatically in Windows if the browser DNS resolver being used supports it. However, it will not force anyone to change their DNS resolver - the company wants to leave it up to individual customers as to if and how they use DoH.

Once this first stage is up and running, the company plans on creating some sort of dashboard for system administrators, allowing the deployment of DoH on an entire office in one hit. μ